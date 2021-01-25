iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,343,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,896 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

