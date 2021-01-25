iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.24. 4,898,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

