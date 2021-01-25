iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,366 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,630 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

