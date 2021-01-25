iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $170.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

