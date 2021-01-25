iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

