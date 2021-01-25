iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $249.39. 1,119,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

