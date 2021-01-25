iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Cut by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 12.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $69,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.39. 1,119,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

