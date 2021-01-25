iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 515.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $215.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

