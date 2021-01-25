iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,818,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.