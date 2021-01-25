iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $214.00. 3,662,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,818,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

