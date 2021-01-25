iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 251,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.67. 4,646,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,818,057. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

