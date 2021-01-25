iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.67. 4,646,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,818,057. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.