iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after acquiring an additional 266,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,174,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $316.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

