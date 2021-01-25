iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.56

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.56 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 33979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $497,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

