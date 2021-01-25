iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,580. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $231.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

