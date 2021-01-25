iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.14. 945,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

