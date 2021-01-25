iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.00. 32,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

