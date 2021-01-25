iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000.

IWS stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

