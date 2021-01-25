iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Aspen Investment Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. 19,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

