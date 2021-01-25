iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 3.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.55. 21,954,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,462,512. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

