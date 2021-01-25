iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.78. 7,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,129. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

