iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000.

IJJ stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

