iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.08

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 1086353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

