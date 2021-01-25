iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,719 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. 2,090,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

