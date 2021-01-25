iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

