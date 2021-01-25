iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.10. 2,090,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

