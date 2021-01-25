iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.52

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.52 and last traded at $258.36, with a volume of 39307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average is $233.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

