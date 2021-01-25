iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $339.46 and last traded at $338.40. 160,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 359,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.39.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.