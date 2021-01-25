iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.73. 561,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

