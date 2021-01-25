iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 105,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

