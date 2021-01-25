ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.80

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 18867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,793 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

