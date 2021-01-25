ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.80

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 18867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
