ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.