Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 50,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 55,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

