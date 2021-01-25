IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IWGFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

IWGFF stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

