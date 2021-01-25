Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter worth $483,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $21.68. 488,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

