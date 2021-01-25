Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 288,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

