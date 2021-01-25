Janney Capital Management LLC Has $58.99 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $58,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $78.06.

