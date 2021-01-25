Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

