Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

