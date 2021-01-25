Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$51.35 on Monday. 11,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

