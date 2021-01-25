Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.06. 98,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.