Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$110.19 during midday trading on Monday. 71,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,821. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.