Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 498,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average of $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

