Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 72,819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,819 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,636 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

