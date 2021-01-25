Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

