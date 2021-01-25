Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.24. 16,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

