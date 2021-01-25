Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 41,763 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $78,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.90. 451,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

