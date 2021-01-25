Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,336 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 382,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average is $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.74.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

