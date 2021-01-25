Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $79.82 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.53. The stock had a trading volume of 438,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

