Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $96.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $96,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.67. 267,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

